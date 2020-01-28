Team owner Cal McNair said in a statement that he “thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months.”

He added that he “was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group.”

AD

AD

The Texans won the AFC South title for the second straight season and the fourth time in five years. They beat Buffalo in the wild-card round and built a 24-0 lead against Kansas City in the second round before the Chiefs rallied for a 51-31 victory.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL