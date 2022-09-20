Texans place C Britt on reserve/non-football illness list

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.
Britt is in his second year with the Texans after spending the first six years of his career with the Seahawks. He started 11 games last season and started Houston’s opener against the Colts this year.
With Britt out, the Texans will look to Scott Quessenberry to take his place. Quessenberry, who is in his first year in Houston after four seasons with the Chargers, started Sunday.
Also on Tuesday, the Texans placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on the injured list after he sustained a groin injury against the Broncos. Pierre-Louis is a nine-year veteran who is in his second year with the Texans.
