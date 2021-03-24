Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement: “Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”
He will be in charge of Houston’s business operations including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and corporate sponsorships among other things. He will also oversee Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.