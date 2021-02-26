Johnson has been with the Texans for the past two years and ran for 235 yards with a touchdown last season. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns after he was drafted in the third round in 2015.
The moves come amid a time of upheaval for the Texans, who released three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt earlier this month and are dealing with a trade request by star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
