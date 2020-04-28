Gipson came to the Texans after spending the previous three seasons with the Jaguars. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Browns where he was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2014.
Gipson became expendable after the Texans signed Eric Murray to a three-year, $20.5 million deal last month. Houston’s other starting safety is Justin Reid.
___
