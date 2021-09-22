STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 2-0 for the eighth time in team history. They have reached the playoffs six of the previous seven times they started 2-0. ... This is Carolina’s first road game. ... The Panthers have outscored their opponents 33-0 in the first half this season and outgained them 547-147. ... Carolina has allowed just 93 yards rushing, the fewest in the NFL. The Panthers held RB Alvin Kamara to 5 yards rushing on eight carries. ... Carolina has an NFL-leading 10 sacks in three games, led by three from OLB Haason Reddick. ... Darnold has completed 68.5% of his passes for 584 yards with three TDs and one interception. ... Rookie CB Jaycee Horn had his first career interception against the Saints. ... Veteran CB A.J. Bouye is expected to return and play nickel back for the Panthers after missing the first two games serving a suspension. Bouye played four seasons for the Texans (2013-16). ... Houston RB Mark Ingram ran for a TD and caught a touchdown pass in his last Thursday night game in 2019 with Baltimore. ... RB Phillip Lindsay had a TD reception last week and is one of two players in the NFL this season with a rushing and receiving touchdown. ... LB Zach Cunningham’s 176 tackles since the start of last season are the most in the NFL. ... LB Christian Kirksey recovered a fumble last week and is one of three players in the league with an interception and fumble recovery this season. ... Reid had an interception and forced a fumble on Sunday and is tied for the NFL lead with two interceptions. ... LB Kamu Grugier-Hill led the Texans with a career-high nine tackles and had a sack and forced a fumble against Cleveland. ... LB Jacob Martin had his first sack this season against Cleveland.