Fells set career marks in yards receiving (341), receptions (34) and touchdowns (7) last season in his first year with the Texans. The six-year veteran spent his first three seasons in Arizona before playing one season each with Detroit and Cleveland.
The 33-year-old has 102 receptions for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He appeared in each game for Houston last season with 14 starts.
