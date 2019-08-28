HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year, $3.75 million contract extension.

Wednesday’s signing will keep Scarlett with the team through the 2020 season. He will make $2.025 million this year after signing in the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Scarlett, who is entering his fourth NFL season, is the backup to Jadeveon Clowney, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

He was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 30 games with eight starts in the last three seasons. The 6-foot-4, 263-pound Scarlett finished with 18 tackles last season after having 26 tackles and two sacks, which were both career highs, in 2017.

