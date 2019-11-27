The Arena Football League has filed for bankruptcy.

The AFL dates back to 1987 and saw its heyday from 1996-2008 under then-Commissioner David Baker, now president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several NFL team owners also owned Arena League franchises back then.
In 2019, the league had six franchises: Albany, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Washington.
