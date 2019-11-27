The Arena Football League has filed for bankruptcy.

The indoor league was reduced to six teams before it suspended operations in October. Now, it’s declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

“We simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable,” AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to move forward, and we wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved Arena League Football.”