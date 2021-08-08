Bill Nunn, who was recognized posthumously in April from the contributors, will be featured in a video tribute.
Inducted on Saturday were coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue; safeties Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater, Donnie Shell, and Cliff Harris; receivers Harold Carmichael and Isaac Bruce; guard Steve Hutchinson and tackle Jimbo Covert; and running back Edgerrin James. Video tributes were paid to eight members of the class of 2020 or the centennial class who have died: executive George Young; safety Bobby Dillon; defensive tackle Alex Karras; offensive tackles Duke Slater and Winston Hill; NFL films co-founder Steve Sabol; receiver Mac Speedie; and defensive end/linebacker Ed Sprinkle.
