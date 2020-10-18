The league has instructed teams to remove anyone showing symptoms similar to COVID-19 even if they are caused by a cold or the flu. The Browns are off to a 4-1 start and trying to earn their first win in Pittsburgh since 2003. The Steelers (4-0) are one of four undefeated teams remaining in the league.
Beckham has had a good start in his second season with the Browns, who acquired the star in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. He has 21 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns and also had an electrifying 50-yard TD run that sealed a win in Dallas.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.