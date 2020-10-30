On Thursday, four of the five starting offensive linemen did not practice after one tested positive. Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and was in isolation.
Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.
Coach Joe Judge hopes to have most of his linemen back for Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay.
