Gotsis spent the last four years in Denver, where he notched 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a second-round draft pick in 2016. He played in nine games in 2019, finishing with 16 tackles. He missed the final three games because of a knee injury.
Also Sunday, the Jaguars activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the COVID-19 list.
