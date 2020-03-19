Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit’s mandatory minicamp. He ended up r eporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod.
Still, if there were any doubts about Slay’s wishes for the future, they seemed to be dispelled Wednesday night after ESPN reported that Detroit had reached an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant. Slay tweeted that he wanted out.
“Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!!” the tweet said.
Slay has 19 interceptions in his NFL career, including two last season.
The Lions reportedly will receive 2020 draft picks in the third and fifth rounds for Slay.
