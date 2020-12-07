Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive themselves or have had close contact with someone who has.
The Panthers will conduct virtual meetings and do virus testing and contact tracing while their facility is temporarily closed.
Carolina plays host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
___
