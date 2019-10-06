New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press)

The Latest on NFL Week 5 (all times EDT)

1:40 p.m.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman is being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of New York’s matchup with Minnesota.

Gallman started in place of injured starter Saquon Barkley (ankle), who is out for the second straight week. Gallman’s injury leaves rookie Jon Hilliman to carry the load in the running game. Eli Penny is the other option with Barkley out

—Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

1:20 p.m.

The winless Redskins have taken an early 7-6 lead over the unbeaten New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. ran for a 65-yard touchdown on an end-around the right side. Washington has Colt McCoy at quarterback, who’s seeing his first action since breaking his leg against Philadelphia last December. McCoy was sacked to end the Redskins’ first possession, and Tom Brady was sacked to end New England’s opening drive.

The Patriots quickly responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Julian Edelman. But veteran kicker Mike Nugent, signed this week after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve, missed the extra point wide right.

— David Ginsburg reporting from Landover, Maryland

1:15 p.m.

Josh Allen is back and starting for the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback was in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.

Allen has rallied the Bills from deficits in each of their three victories this season. Turnovers have been an issue. The second-year starter has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles.

He completed both passes on the Bills’ opening drive for 23 yards. But he scrambled on third down and was sacked forcing Buffalo to punt.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

Khalil Mack went all the way to Europe for a chance to sack his former teammate Derek Carr as the NFL kicks off the first of four games in London.

Mack and the Bears (3-1) enter Week 5 tied for first in the NFC South while the Raiders (2-2) are tied for second in the AFC West. Mack faces the Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 13 months after being traded to Chicago following a contract dispute.

Mack has 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles since joining the Bears last season compared to a Raiders defense that has just 18 sacks and eight forced fumbles from the entire unit.

Next Sunday, NFC South rivals Carolina and Tampa Bay will also play at Tottenham. It’s already their second meeting of the season after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 20-14 on Thursday night in Week 2.

In Week 8, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the former quarterbacks coach for the Rams, will lead Cincinnati as it faces the NFC champions in Wembley Stadium.

And in Week 9, the London games conclude as Houston plays its first game in London in an AFC South matchup against Jacksonville, which will be playing its seventh annual “home” game in the city. This will also be the second matchup of the season for the teams. Houston won the first meeting 13-12 in Week 2 as the Jaguars failed on a late 2-point conversion attempt.

