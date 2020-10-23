The increase in fans comes after the team received approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Young to fill the stadium to 10% capacity.
The plan calls to limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. Several hundred fans will in the suite levels.
Baltimore is off this weekend. The Pittsburgh game was originally set for Sunday but was changed after the Steelers and Titans moved their Oct. 4 game to Sunday.
