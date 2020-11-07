Facyson was listed with “illness” on Friday’s injury report. The team added wide receiver Keenan Allen to Saturday’s injury report with “illness” with his status as questionable.

___

Spanish club Granada wants its soccer match at leader Real Sociedad on Sunday to be postponed.

The club has asked the Spanish league to reschedule the game in San Sebastián as it does not have enough players after an unspecified number of its team members tested positive.

The league has not officially responded to the request made on Saturday.

The Spanish league’s anti-contagion protocols and testing have managed to avoid any major problems for its 20-team top flight since it resumed play in June after a three-month stoppage caused by the pandemic.

Spain’s second division has had matches rescheduled due to outbreaks.

___

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday.

Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate.

The team plays at Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard had been named in Belgium’s squad for upcoming international games.

___

