Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.
It’s the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.
The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.
It’s a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.
One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL