As welcome as their audacity has been, even the most radical NFL fan only can tolerate so much deviation from the sport’s conservative norm. After missing the playoffs for 12 straight seasons and bolting St. Louis for Hollywood in 2016, the Rams were due to capitalize on the NFL’s parity-based system. In posting a 24-8 record during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and advancing to Super Bowl LIII last February, the Rams have leveraged their collection of high draft picks, created a dynamic style of play under McVay and left no opportunity unexplored as they’ve built a star-studded roster. They’re fearless and always upping the ante, whether it means trading three draft picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey or signing three of their homegrown talents — running back Todd Gurley, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff — to record-setting deals.

But if it seemed just months ago that Los Angeles had a wide-open championship window and an enviable situation with its $5 billion new stadium set to open next year, the first half of 2019 has offered a brutal reality check. At 5-4, the Rams have been unable to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover after losing 13-3 to New England in the title game.

They’re still a good and dangerous team, and if they can get healthy, they could slip into the playoffs as a wild card. But Goff is struggling, Gurley has a quad problem to manage on top of his history of knee problems, and the offensive line just isn’t the same. The Rams’ defense hasn’t been able to carry them, either. And although McVay remains one of the brightest young minds in the sport, he isn’t being called a genius — a title he never really wanted — as liberally anymore.

What’s wrong with the Rams? It can be as simple as realizing that Gurley, once the baddest back in the game, can’t dominate as he once did, and that changes everything for both McVay’s offensive system and Goff’s ability to manage the game. Or it can be as complicated as understanding that this is the NFL, and no matter how aggressive the plan, it’s difficult to stay on the cutting edge of a league that keeps pulling every team toward the middle.

After a 3-0 start this season, the Rams lost three straight games. It led them to overhaul their secondary by trading for Ramsey in mid-October. They also moved their two starting cornerbacks, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, in separate deals to reinvent themselves and create more salary cap flexibility to re-sign Ramsey, who is now likely to be another Ram who resets the market at his position.

For some, the Ramsey trade felt like the typical go-for-it move that General Manager Les Snead likes to make. Others saw it as more of a desperate act and theorized the Rams were getting too caught up in trying to make big splashes to compete for attention in L.A. Actually, I think the approach is more creative than that. The Rams aren’t merely obsessed with collecting talent; usually, they go all in on just on superstars at premium positions. I call this approach the luxury asset accumulation. The thought is that, even if you can’t keep all of these high-priced pieces for a long time, their value will stay high enough to give the Rams good options for moving on down the road.

This is slightly different from what most successful NFL franchises do to sustain success. The typical model is to draft and retain your best, supplement with role players in free agency and pursue the big fish only on rare occasions and only for a guy who can put you over the top. The Rams’ model is more like this: Draft and retain, supplement in free agency and go as hard as possible in the trade market to find stars with high resale potential. If the Rams can executive their system perfectly, they have more movable assets, which means they can correct themselves quicker than most teams. All of their cornerback swapping at the trade deadline is a prime example.

But there are a few problems with going big so frequently. These monster contracts guarantee that, at some point, Los Angeles will have a laughably extreme separation of talent on the roster. You go wrong in NFL roster building when you have too many mid-level contracts, and you go wrong when you have a handful of superstar salaries mixed with dozens of cheap, rookie contracts. The latter creates a troubling imbalance: too great or too green, and very little else.

The Rams can massage their situation for another year, most likely. But the test will be the 2021 season. It looks as though they’ll be in salary cap hell by then and forced to let good young talent go because of the high-priced luxury assets. Or Snead will have to make some incredible trades and draft picks to retool without rebuilding.

Whatever happens, it looks as though Los Angeles has a season and a half to chase a title under ideal roster conditions. Can Gurley, who has just 428 rushing yards this season as the Rams try to manage him carefully, turn back the clock during this period? Or can the Rams find another way to take pressure off Goff, who can’t handle full franchise QB responsibilities despite the $110 million guarantee in his new contract?

You can make the case that, in four of the Rams’ biggest moves in recent year, they made shortsighted and unfortunate decisions. The trade and signing of receiver Brandin Cooks is getting harder to justify with Cooks injured. A Gurley extension was inevitable, but the Rams didn’t protect themselves enough against injury risk. Goff may always be considered overpaid. And while Ramsey may be the best cornerback in football, he will cost the Rams two first-round picks, a fourth-round pick and a big-money extension. Even when right, it’s sometimes hard to come back from such a heavy investment.

For now, the Rams must do everything possible to recover and thrive for the rest of this season. Like it or not, they’re not the same rising, unburdened Rams that they used to be. And they’re not going to beat the NFL system without an epic battle. In this game, time melts away and extraordinary evaporates quickly.

