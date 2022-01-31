What is now the most desirable property in North American sports television was broadcast by both CBS and NBC in 1967. Contemporary reports said the networks paid about $1 million apiece for the rights and sold commercials for up to $85,000 per minute to an audience of more than 50 million. The NFL still insisted on blacking out the broadcast within 75 miles of the Coliseum, meaning the Los Angeles area largely couldn’t see it without a ticket.