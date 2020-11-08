Receiver Antonio Brown is making his debut with the Bucs after missing the first eight weeks of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Brees also has receiver Emmanuel Sanders to work with. Sanders returns after spending two weeks on the COVID-19 list.
Cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and running back Ty Montgomery are inactive for New Orleans.
Starting left guard Ali Marpet is out for Tampa Bay due to a concussion. Tampa Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Ryan Griffin, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Justin Watson.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.