“I want you to envision right now that we’re in the backyard, because Ford Field is our backyard, and we’ve got our firepit in the backyard,” Campbell said. “And so, we’ve got a beer, we’ve got our hot dogs, we’ve got our wine. Kids got the marshmallows ready to go. Let me tell you something: We’re going to bring the firewood and we’re going to light the flame. And you guys know at some point late in the night, you really want to see the show and see how high we can get this thing to burn.