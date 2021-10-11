7 — number of points the Panthers have scored in the third quarter this season, which is the fewest in the NFL. “It’s driving me nuts, and I think we will fix it,” Rhule said of the team’s third-quarter offensive woes. “Most of our touchdowns happen in the first three or four drives of the game. And it’s like after those things that we are real comfortable with are gone and things get harder, everyone just starts pressing. Just play within the system, whether that is Sam or a linebacker. Don’t try to do too much.”