Tennessee made the 6-foot-4 Simmons its top pick after the defensive tackle from Mississippi State fell from a projected top 10 selection to 19. He tore his left ACL in February and was expected to miss the 2019 season. But Simmons recovered quickly and started practicing with the Titans (2-4) on Wednesday.
Roberson, who started his college career at Texas, is an undrafted free agent who had 23 sacks in 32 games at Sam Houston State.
