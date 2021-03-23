Reynolds is coming off his best season. He started 13 games and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass in each game last season and lined up both outside and in the slot for the Rams.
He played at Texas A&M between 2014 and 2016, where he had 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 TD catches.
