Firkser had 14 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown this season, and he had three catches for 45 yards and two TDs in three playoff games. Firkser has 33 catches for 429 yards and two TDs in 27 games over the past two seasons.

He joined the Titans in 2018 after originally signing with the Jets in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. He had 99 catches for 1,559 yards and 14 TDs at Harvard.

