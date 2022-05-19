Titans agree to deal with third-round pick Petit-Frere

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere on Thursday.
The Titans have agreed to terms with six of their nine picks from the draft.
The Titans have already signed receiver Treylon Burks (first round), running back Hassan Haskins (fourth round), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round), defensive back Theo Jackson (sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (sixth round) to deals.
Cornerback Roger McCreary (second round), quarterback Malik Willis (third round) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (fourth round) remain unsigned.
