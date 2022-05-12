Titans agree to terms on deals with 4 of their 9 draft picks

Placeholder while article actions load

Haskins is the highest of the draft picks as the 131st pick overall in the fourth round out of Michigan. He ran for 1,327 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns in 14 games last season. Philips is Tennessee’s fifth-round selection at No. 163 overall out of UCLA. He had 163 career catches for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns.

NASHVILLE Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with four of their nine draft picks.

Jackson is a Nashville native who grew up attending Titans’ games. The defensive back from the University of Tennessee was the first of the Titans’ two sixth-round picks at No. 204 overall. He played 50 games in five seasons in college and had 1 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for loss and one interception returned for a TD last season.