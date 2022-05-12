Titans agree to terms on deals with 4 of their 9 draft picks

NASHVILLE Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with four of their nine draft picks.
Jackson is a Nashville native who grew up attending Titans’ games. The defensive back from the University of Tennessee was the first of the Titans’ two sixth-round picks at No. 204 overall. He played 50 games in five seasons in college and had 1 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for loss and one interception returned for a TD last season.
Campbell is the second selection in the sixth round at No. 219 overall. The linebacker finished his career at Mississippi as a graduate transfer from Maryland. He started 13 games last season and led the Rebels with 109 tackles and was second with 12 1/2 tackles for loss.
