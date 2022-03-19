NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have brought back a couple more of their own players, this time agreeing to terms with kicker Randy Bullock and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

Bullock joined the Titans after they put Sam Ficken on injured reserve, tried Michael Badgley only to cut him after he missed both an extra point and a field goal in their season opener. Bullock played in 16 games and was 26 of 31 on field goals with three game-winning kicks at Seattle, at Indianapolis and against the 49ers.