His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons. Joseph is aiming to become the first NFL player to reach 200 passes defended since the NFL started measuring the statistic in 2000.
Joseph played 14 games for the Texans last season and had 51 tackles and one interception. He has started at least 11 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
The Titans’ addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Logan Ryan, who has played for the Titans the last three seasons, is a free agent who announced on social media Wednesday that “my chapter in Tennessee has come to a close.”
