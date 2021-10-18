Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, added to the injury report Sunday with an illness, is active and playing. Tennessee deactivated wide receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Mekhi Sargent, linebacker Monty Rice and outside linebacker John Simon.
Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano is back after missing last week’s win over Kansas City with a hamstring injury.
Buffalo (4-1) sat defensive end A.J. Epenesa, running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Boogie Basham.
