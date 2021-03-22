The 16th overall draft pick in 2015 by Houston out of Wake Forest, Johnson played with Buffalo in 2019 and was with Cleveland last season where he started six of his 13 games.
Adeniyi spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in 32 games with 10 tackles, 14 on special teams and forcing three fumbles on special teams.
Sambrailo started five of the 10 games he played last season for Tennessee at left tackle. He missed the last six games after being hurt in an overtime win at Baltimore on Nov. 22, which put him on injured reserve. He has started 18 of his 67 games in six NFL seasons with Tennessee, Atlanta and Denver.
