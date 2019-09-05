TENNESSEE (9-7) at CLEVELAND (7-8-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Browns by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tennessee 8-8, Cleveland 10-6

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 9-5

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Browns 12-9 OT, Oct. 22 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 19, Browns No. 14

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (7), PASS (29).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (14), PASS (14).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (28), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — After summer of hype, Browns finally get to show if they’re for real against Titans, beginning second season under coach Mike Vrabel. ... Vrabel grew up in nearby Akron and attended Browns’ final game at Municipal Stadium in 1995. ... Titans begin 60th season of franchise which began in Houston. ... Titans opened 2018 playing in NFL’s longest game — seven hours because of weather delays in Miami. ... Titans have lost three straight season openers. ... Titans missing Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan, serving four-game league suspension for violating league’s policy on performance-enhancers. ... Titans placed veteran K Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed Cairo Santos, who was with Tampa Bay. ... Titans threw second-fewest passes in NFL in 2018. ... Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker returns after breaking right ankle in ‘18 opener. ... Titans allowed third-fewest points per game last season (18.9). ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has won 27 games with Titans, most for franchise in first four seasons since Hall of Famer George Blanda won 34 (1960-63). ... Titans RB Derrick Henry missed entire preseason after suffering calf injury on first day of camp. ... Browns followed 0-16 season by going 7-8-1 in 2018, winning five of last eight after coach Hue Jackson fired. ... Browns coach Freddie Kitchens makes debut. He started last season as team’s running backs coach and has never been head coach — at any level. ... Browns QB Baker Mayfield broke NFL rookie record with 27 TD passes last season in just 13 starts. ... Mayfield surrounded with talent, led by three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who came over in March trade from New York Giants. ... Beckham didn’t play in preseason because of minor hip injury. ... Browns just 1-18-1 in season openers, with only win coming in 2004 over Baltimore. Tied Pittsburgh in opener last season. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett had 13½ sacks last season and will be challenge for Titans with Lewan out. Fantasy tip: Browns have numerous passing options, but that doesn’t mean RB Nick Chubb won’t get chances. He set team rookie record with 996 yards rushing last season and will get bulk of carries now that Duke Johnson isn’t around and Kareem Hunt serves eight-game suspension.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.