Titans' Burks evaluated for concussion after helmet hit

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps drilled Burks on a helmet-to-helmet hit as he jumped to make the 25-yard TD catch from Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter that tied the game 7-all.

PHILADELPHIA — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was being evaluated for a concussion Sunday following a vicious hit that left him motionless in the end zone following his touchdown catch.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Epps was on his back and players from both teams took a knee. The 22-year-old receiver eventually walked off on his own power and went to the locker room for treatment. Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness.