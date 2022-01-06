STATS AND STUFF: The Titans have had the AFC’s No. 1 seed twice (2000 and 2008) since leaving Texas in 1997. ... This streak of three straight playoff berths is the longest for the Titans since a seven-season stretch between 1987-1993 as the Houston Oilers. ... The Titans are 9-2 in the AFC South since 2020, tied for the NFL’s second-best divisional mark in that span. ... The Titans have won three of four since their bye. ... Tennesssee is sixth in the NFL allowing 20.6 points a game and second allowing 85.9 yards rushing per game. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill needs 53 yards to join Warren Moon (1989-1991) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history with multiple seasons with at least 3,500 yards passing. ... Tannehill has at least one TD pass or run in a career-best 14 straight games. ... Titans DE Denico Autry has had a sack in four straight games and has tied his career high with nine sacks this season. ... Tennessee OLB Harold Landry III has a career-high 12 sacks, the most by a Titan since Jason Babin had 12 ½ in 2010. ... The Texans tied a franchise record with four interceptions in the win over the Titans in November. ... Mills has nine touchdown passes with just one interception in six home games this season. He needs 229 yards passing Sunday to pass David Carr (2,592) for most by a rookie in franchise history. ... RB Rex Burkhead had 47 yards rushing and a season-high 32 yards receiving last week. ... WR Chris Conley has at least four catches in three of his last four games against the Titans. ... Rookie TE Brevin Jordan has a TD catch in three of his five home games. ... CB Desmond King had seven tackles and his third interception of the season last week. Two of his interceptions came in the first meeting with Tennessee. ... LB Christian Kirksey led the team with nine tackles last week. He has at least seven tackles in three of his last four games. ... DE Jordan Jenkins had a sack vs. San Francisco.