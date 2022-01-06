D’Onta Foreman gives the Titans plenty of reason to let Henry stay on injured reserve until the postseason. Foreman ran for a career-high 132 yards in last week’s win over Miami, and he has three 100-yard performances in five games. Foreman ran only seven times for 25 yards in the first game between these teams this season. But the running back who played at the Houston suburb of Texas City in high school expects to have plenty of family watching his first game with the Titans in Houston against the team that drafted him in the third round in 2017 out of Texas.