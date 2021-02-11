He worked training camps with the New York Giants in 2019, Minnesota in 2018 and Kansas City in 2017 as a minority intern. The Philadelphia native was a Division II All-America wide receiver at Kutztown.
Houghtaling was offensive line coach at Colgate last season, and he was head coach at Wagner between 2015 and 2019. He also coached running backs at Wagner in 2006, the offensive line in 2007 and 2008, and was offensive coordinator there in 2012 and 2014.
He was offensive coordinator at Cornell in 2013. Houghtaling graduated from Binghamton in 2004 and started coaching at his alma mater Windsor Central High School.
