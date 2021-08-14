NOTES: Vrabel said backup RB Darrynton Evans (knee) is day-to-day after leaving the game in the first quarter. K Tucker McCann is “sore” after having his right, kicking ankle rolled up on a roughing the kicker penalty. ... Rookie WR Dez Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville, needs to show “a lot more,” according to Vrabel. ... The Titans, whose headquarters is under construction, will hold their lone open practice for fans in Nashville on Monday before traveling to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a game with the Bucs.