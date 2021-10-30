Vrabel said Wednesday that Schwartz has done everything he and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have asked him to do.
“Everything that I thought it would be it has been, and just hope that everything can continue,” Vrabel said.
This will be the second time the Titans have been without a key defensive coach for a game in Indianapolis. Coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Colts on Nov. 18, 2018.
Tennessee (5-2) has a two-game lead in the division over the Colts (3-4).
__
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL