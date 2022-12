NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard has been taken to the locker room with a neck injury after being hurt covering a punt against Jacksonville.

Hillard went down helping tackle Jamal Agnew at the end of a 6-yard punt return with 7:16 left in the second quarter. His Titans’ teammates immediately signaled for help with some taking a knee, and Hilliard remained on the ground for a few minutes before sitting up.