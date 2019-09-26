TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (28).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (3).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (27), PASS (6).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —

Titans making first visit to Atlanta since 23-17 loss in 2011. ... This is Mike Vrabel’s first game against Falcons as coach. ... Titans are plus-4 and Falcons are minus-4 in turnover differential. ... Losers of two straight, Titans playing third road game in first four weeks. ... Falcons have won two straight in this series. Falcons playing second of three straight against AFC teams. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has not been intercepted this season. ... Titans have allowed NFL-worst 17 sacks, including season-high nine in last game. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry has NFL-best 12 total TDs, 11 rushing, in last eight games, including final five of 2018. ... Titans held ball 35:18 in loss to Jaguars last week. ... Titans have five takeaways and only one turnover, tied for second in NFL with plus-4 turnover margin. ... Tennessee has four interceptions, tied for third most in NFL. ... Falcons WR Julio Jones has TD catch in seven straight games, NFL’s longest active streak. ... Jones needs 4 yards receiving to reach 11,000 in 115 games, fastest in NFL history. ... QB Matt Ryan completed 22 of 23 passes for 216 yards, three TDs, in second half against Colts. ... Devonta Freeman’s 88 yards rushing last week were high mark since Dec. 18, 2017 vs. Tampa Bay, when he had 126. Freeman was limited by injuries to two games in 2018. ... Falcons have only five sacks, including two by DT Grady Jarrett. ... Falcons outscored 47-13 in first half in three games, including 41-3 in two losses. ... Fantasy tip: Henry quietly has league-high 865 yards rushing in last eight games. He has TDs in seven of last eight games, including last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.