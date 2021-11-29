The passing game. Not only are Julio Jones and A.J. Brown both on injured reserve, three other receivers also are on that list and unavailable. Ryan Tannehill has been sacked an NFL-worst 33 times and has been intercepted 13 times — five of those over this two-game skid. That’s tied for the second most in his career, four off his second season in the NFL when Tannehill had 17 in 2013 with Miami.