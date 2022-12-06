Titans fire GM Jon Robinson in midst of his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start.
Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made “significant progress” but she believes “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”
A native of Union City, Tennessee, Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016. He posted a winning record in each of his seasons as GM, including earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021 with a 12-5 record despite setting an NFL record using 91 players in a non-strike season.
The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South with a chance to win the division for a third straight year, something that this franchise hasn’t done since its beginning in the original AFL.
But they just were routed 35-10 in Philadelphia, a loss that featured a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft. A.J. Brown wanted a new contract and got it from Philadelphia in the deal Tennessee used to draft rookie Treylon Burks at No. 18.
