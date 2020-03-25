Jack Conklin, last year’s starter at right tackle, left for the Cleveland Browns. Tennessee re-signed Dennis Kelly, who is expected to start at right tackle opposite starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.
Sambrailo was selected by Denver out of Colorado State in the second round of the 2015 draft. After starting in seven games over two seasons with the Broncos, he played in 44 games (including special teams) with the Falcons, including 13 last year — none of them as a starter.
The highlight of Sambrailo’s 2019 season was a 35-yard touchdown catch against the Buccaneers in a 28-22 victory.
