Tennessee can clinch its first AFC South title since 2008 with a win or a Colts’ loss.
The Titans promoted kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad to replace Gostkowski in Houston on Sunday. A seventh-round draft pick by the Rams earlier this year, Sloman played seven games before being released. He was 18 of 21 on extra points and was 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 42.
The Titans also moved outside linebacker Brooks Reed as a COVID-19 replacement.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.