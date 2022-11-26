Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the end of the offseason program.