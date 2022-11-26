Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf.
Tennessee (7-3) tried veteran Josh Lambo in its 27-17 victory at Green Bay on Nov. 17, then waived Lambo on Tuesday after he missed an extra point off the right upright in that game. Bullock hurt his leg in pregame warmups before a win over Denver on Nov. 13.
The Titans also elevated defensive back Greg Mabin and linebacker Andre Smith off the practice squad.
