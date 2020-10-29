STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES --Tennessee has won five straight regular-season road games. ... This is the Titans’ first road trip since Sept. 27 and marks their first road game in front of fans this season. ... Tennessee has won four games with a scoring drive in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. ... The Titans lead the AFC and rank fourth overall in scoring at 31.3 points. ... The Titans have scored 20 touchdowns in 25 red-zone trips for the league’s second-highest conversion rate (80%). ... QB Ryan Tannehill took over the starting job in Week 7 last season and leads the league with a 116.5 passer rating over the last 16 regular-season games. ... RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 663 yards rushing and is tied for the league lead with seven TD runs. ... WR A.J. Brown matched his career high with 153 yards receiving in last week’s loss. Brown has three straight games with a TD catch. ... The Titans lead the NFL in turnover margin (plus-9). ... Tennessee picked off three passes last week, giving it nine this season — tied for second in the NFL. ... Cincinnati has won two of the last three in the series but lost the most recent game in 2017. ... Four of the Bengals’ five losses this season have been one-possession games and they blew leads in the last two, losing by a total of seven points. ... QB Joe Burrow has five 300-yard games and last week became the first Cincinnati rookie to throw for 400 or more yards in a game. He’s the first rookie in league history to produce five 300-yard performances in seven games and the 14th NFL player to achieve the feat. ... With one more 300-yard game, Burrow will break the single-season franchise record, which he shares with Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton, and will tie Andrew Luck for the NFL’s rookie record. ... WR A.J. Green needs one touchdown to join Carl Pickens and James Brooks (64) for No. 3 on the Bengals’ career TD list, three TD receptions to match Chad Johnson’s franchise mark (66). ... Bengals RB Giovani Bernard has extended the league’s longest streak of touches without a fumble to 777. ... K Randy Bullock leads the NFL with 67 points. ... Bengals opponents have scored 18 TDs on 25 red-zone trips this season, while Burrow has been sacked 28 times — tied with Carson Wentz for the league-high. ... Fantasy tip: With the Bengals still struggling against the run and in the red zone, Henry, the league’s top rusher, should be the obvious choice.