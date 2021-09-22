Trevor Lawrence has found a safety blanket in Jones, who has been on the field 91% and 88% in the first two games, more than any other offensive skill player. In that time, Jones is averaging 10 targets a game, and he’s scored in both games. His 47.62% TD dependency is highest for any WR with at least 20 targets this season, and he’s in line to find the end zone at least once against an Arizona team that the Jaguars are going to have to score often against to keep up with in the game.