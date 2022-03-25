Blackburn, who spent the past four seasons as Carolina’s special teams coordinator, will work with Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.
The Panthers ranked eighth in punt return average last season averaging 7.4 yards per return, eighth with a field goal rate of 90.3% percent and 17th in kickoff return average (22.1).
Blackburn played 10 seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Akron. Blackburn played linebacker and special teams for the Giants and Panthers, winning two Super Bowl championships with New York.
